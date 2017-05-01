Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Workers’ day and issues that should be addressed – TheCable

Posted on May 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheCable

Workers' day and issues that should be addressed
TheCable
Today is not just a public holiday aimed at marking the workers'dDay, it is also a moment for deep reflection on the state of employees welfare in both private and public sectors of the nation. With the economic recession currently hitting hard

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.