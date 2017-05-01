Workers Day: Buhari gives assurance on new minimum wage
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured the Nigeria workers of speedy passage of the new National Minimum Wage. President Buhari said this in a message to the workers on the occasion marking the 2017 May Day Rally with the theme, “Labour Relations in Economic Recession: An Appraisal”. The message reads: “I am happy to inform […]
Workers Day: Buhari gives assurance on new minimum wage
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!