Workers’ Day: CAN decries unfriendly working environment, demands increase in wages

By Caleb Ayansina

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, described as unfriendly the situation of Nigerian workers, demanding increase in their salaries.

The joint labour unions in the country has recommended the increase in salary as part of their demands as they joined their counterparts globally to celebrate the 2017 Workers Day.

The President, Youth Wing of CAN (YOWICAN), Engr. Daniel Kadzai noted that, workers whose sweat serve as lubricant for the country’s economy should not be treated like third class citizens.

In a statement signed in Abuja, Kadzai while expressing solidarity with the untiring labor, commitment and sacrifice of Nigerian workers, said it was unfortunate that “workers are the victims of government and private sector abuses.

“Abuse in the form of denied or delayed wages, delayed gratuity and pensions. Government policies and corruption has led to a questionable privatization that destroyed our textile mills, sugar and steel factories to mention a few.

“While saluting the courage and patience of workers in a cash strap, inflationary economy we demand that government should increase the salary of workers, balance the economy as well as check the growing margin between income earners.

“However, it is sad to mention the unpatriotic incessant and protracted strike by some sectors of the labour union. Should soldiers and Police go on strike what will be made of our society? What moral right then should Doctors and even learned lawyers who swore to professional oath embark on strike.

“While commemorating and celebrating workers day, we observe with sadness the relationship between the soaring unemployment and the increase in crime and general social vices.

“We therefore strongly demand that the federal government through its agency should immediately commence the probe of all state government utilization of the bail out funds. State government should publicly account for how they spend public funds in their trust or be jailed.”