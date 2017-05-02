Workers’ Day event inside Abuja Eagle Square: Saraki, Oshiomhole, Ngige, others chased out
Gombe’ll pay N56,000 minimum wage – Dankwabo Angry workers in their thousand disrupted the 2017 May Day celebrations at the Eagle Square, Abuja, over the failure of the Federal Government to give them a new minimum wage in the country. The workers insisted that the Federal Government had a responsibility to give them a definite […]
The post Workers’ Day event inside Abuja Eagle Square: Saraki, Oshiomhole, Ngige, others chased out appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!