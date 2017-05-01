Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Workers Day: Makarfi wants govt. to prioritise workers welfare

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called Federal and state governments to prioritise the welfare of workers, as the nation marks 2017 May day. Makarfi made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary, PDP National […]

The post Workers Day: Makarfi wants govt. to prioritise workers welfare appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.