Workers down tools in Nasarawa

Workers in Nasarawa State commenced an indefinite strike on Friday following the state government’s inability to meet their demands.

The workers had earlier given the state government up till May 11 to meet their demands or face an industrial action.

Mohammed Naibi, the state Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said the strike became imperative after the expiration of the ultimatum given to the state government.

Naibi, who expressed delight with the level of compliance with the strike, also said: “ In the past six years, all the civil servants in the state had stagnated with no promotion and annual increment.

“Pensioners were also not paid their full entitlements as and when due; these are some of our grievances.”

Naibi , however, warned the workers to shun rumours and await directives from the union as it was ready to dialogue with government on the strike.

When NAN visited some ministries and schools in Lafia, they were all deserted as offices remained under lock and key.

NAN also report that officials of organised labour in the state were sighted going round all MDAs to enforce the union’s directive.

Meanwhile, the state government has threatened to sanction workers who fail to report to their duty posts.

Thomas Ogiri, the state’s Head of Service, called on workers to disregard the strike directive, saying the NLC was in disarray.

He directed permanent secretaries and chief executives of commissions, boards and parastatal agencies to take attendance of their staff.

Ogiri said that failure to comply with the directive would attract punishment while absenteeism would not be condoned.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

