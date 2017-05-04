Workers of Nigerian Embassy in Washington embark on strike

The workers of the Nigerian Embassy in Washington have embarked on strike, the workers said they have not been paid for five months, which forced them to embark on strike, according to reports from Channels TV. Although some departments of the embassy are said to still be functional, they threatened to report the embassy to …

The post Workers of Nigerian Embassy in Washington embark on strike appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

