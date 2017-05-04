Workers of Nigerian Embassy in Washington embark on strike
The workers of the Nigerian Embassy in Washington have embarked on strike, the workers said they have not been paid for five months, which forced them to embark on strike, according to reports from Channels TV. Although some departments of the embassy are said to still be functional, they threatened to report the embassy to …
