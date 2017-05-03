Workers strike at embassy of Nigeria in Washington – Naija247news
Workers strike at embassy of Nigeria in Washington
The indefinite strike by workers of the embassy of Nigeria against the non- payment of salaries for 5 months entered the second consecutive day Wednesday even as talks held between the acting ambassador Hakeem Balogun and striking employees failed …
Workers protested but embassy wasn't shut, says Nigerian ambassador in US
Workers shutdown Nigerian mission in US over non-payment of salary
