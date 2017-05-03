Workers strike at embassy of Nigeria in Washington – Naija247news

Pages Navigation Menu

Workers strike at embassy of Nigeria in Washington

Workers strike at embassy of Nigeria in Washington
The indefinite strike by workers of the embassy of Nigeria against the non- payment of salaries for 5 months entered the second consecutive day Wednesday even as talks held between the acting ambassador Hakeem Balogun and striking employees failed …
