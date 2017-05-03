Workers shut down Nigerian Embassy in Washington over non-payment of salary

Workers at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, United States have embarked on an industrial action over unpaid salaries for five months. Activities at the embassy have been paralysed as workers gathered at the lunch room in the basement on Tuesday. Although some departments of the embassy are said to still be functional, majority have […]

Workers shut down Nigerian Embassy in Washington over non-payment of salary

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

