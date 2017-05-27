World Bank earmarks $200m for Fadama III financing in Nigeria

The World Bank says it has earmarked 200 million dollars or N7.2 billion for Fadama III Additional Financing of projects in Nigeria.

The World Bank Consultant on the project, Dr Idris Badiru, made the disclosure on Thursday in Calabar at the opening of the Fadama III Additional Financing Mid-Term Review Mission to Cross River.

“Cross River is moving in the right direction; we hope they will continue to improve.

“We are happy with them; however, we are still in the planting season, until when it is time for harvest, we will then know the positive impact on the people.

“The whole package from the World Bank is 200 million dollars (N7.2 billion) for the project.

“They should also know that the money is in the pool; if you perform better, you draw more,’’ he said.

Also, the National Project Coordinator, Mr. Tayo Adewumi, said they felt concerned about the success of Cross River in the project last year due to their late start.

“But today, from what we have seen in the field, it is obvious that the state is moving fast and I think they should do more to cover the lost ground,’’ he said.

Adewumi, who was represented by Dr. Samuel Alabi from the National Fadama Office, assured the state of full support when required.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof. Anthony Eneji, appealed to the National Fadama office to establish an Aggregation Center in the state to guarantee a lasting legacy at the end of the project.

According to him, the state should also be considered for a Tractor Hiring Center with at least 15 tractors, adding that the cassava cluster farmers also need infrastructure.

He said: “The cassava production centers need roads and culvert/bridges for all season access to their farms.

“Let me use this forum to appeal to Fadama Coordination office to please send Engineers to evaluate our roads and bridges so that they could be included in the next set of contracts.’’

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

