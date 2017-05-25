World Bank earmarks $200m for Fadama III financing in Nigeria

The World Bank says it has earmarked 200 million dollars or N7.2 billion for Fadama III Additional Financing of projects in Nigeria. The World Bank Consultant on the project, Dr Idris Badiru, made the disclosure on Thursday in Calabar at the opening of the Fadama III Additional Financing Mid-Term Review Mission to Cross River. “Cross…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post World Bank earmarks $200m for Fadama III financing in Nigeria appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

