World Bank, Gombe govt. set to de-silt drainage channels in Gombe

A World Bank-assisted project, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), in collaboration with the Gombe State Government, will de-silt 8,361 sq. metres of drainage channels in Gombe city.

NEWMAP Coordinator, Mr Bala Nayaya, made this known at the launch of the project in Gombe on Thursday.

He said that the drainage channels were located in Gadan-Malali, Gadan-Malam Fela, Behind Bima Lodge, Central Police Station areas, among others.

He said that the aim of the exercise was to prevent the occurrence of floods and disease outbreaks, adding that the residents should always endeavour to keep their surroundings clean.

Mr Chirles Iliya, the Deputy Governor of Gombe State, said the initiative was adopted because of the threat posed by blocked drainage channels which often led to excessive surface runoff, thereby causing flooding.

“Gombe State is facing numerous ecological problems, especially those pertaining to gullies, desert encroachment and land degradation.

“It is, therefore, imperative for this administration to execute gully erosion-control projects across the state, including the clearing of drainages, which we are launching today,” he said.

Speaking, Hajiya Sa’adatu Sa’ad, the Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources, said NEWMAP was an eight-year innovative scheme.

According to her, the project is aimed at reducing the state’s vulnerability to soil erosion, restoring degraded lands and forests, as well as improving the people’s livelihoods.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abdulqadir Abubakar, Senior District Head of Gombe, urged the residents to complement government’s efforts by keeping their environment clean.

