Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Bank pledges to support Zambia economic recovery program – Xinhua

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times of Zambia

World Bank pledges to support Zambia economic recovery program
Xinhua
LUSAKA, May 19 (Xinhua) — The World Bank on Friday expressed satisfaction over Zambia's economic recovery program and pledged to support it to help the southern African nation stabilize its economy. Visiting World Bank Group Vice President for the …
'We're about law and order'Times of Zambia

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.