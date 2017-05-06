World Bank resumes aid to impoverished Malawi – Business Standard
|
World Bank resumes aid to impoverished Malawi
Business Standard
The World Bank has resumed direct budget support to impoverished Malawi with an USD 80- million injection three years after donors pulled out due to a "cashgate" corruption scandal, officials said today. Donors, which provide about 40 per cent of …
