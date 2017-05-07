World fattest woman leaves hospital after shedding 323kg

An Egyptian once believed to be the world’s heaviest and fattest woman left an Indian hospital Thursday for the United Arab Emirates where she will continue treatment following drastic weight-loss surgery, according to her doctors.

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty weighed roughly 500 kilograms when she arrived in Mumbai in February, but has shed an astonishing 323 kilograms since undergoing a series of medical procedures.

With her weight now standing at 176.6 kilograms, she will begin a year-long course of physiotherapy at VPS Burjeel hospital in Abu Dhabi, her doctors in Mumbai said, according to the AFP. Sanet Meyer, director of medevac at VPS Burjeel said:

We have arranged for a hydraulic stretcher from Italy for Eman’s journey and she will have doctors, paramedics and nurses with her during the journey.

Source: NAN