World Fattest Woman leaves hospital after shedding 323kg

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Egyptian once believed to be the world’s heaviest and fattest woman left an Indian hospital Thursday for the United Arab Emirates where she will continue treatment following drastic weight-loss surgery, according to her doctors. Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty weighed roughly 500 kilograms when she arrived in Mumbai in February, but has shed an […]

