Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Midwife Day: Mrs Saraki laments negligence of midwives in health sector

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As Nurses and Midwives across the globe celebrate the ‘International Day of the Midwife’, wife of the President of the Senate, Dr. Mrs. Toyin Saraki, has lamented the negligence of midwives in hospitals, calling on government at all levels to invest in midwifery for greater results. Mrs Saraki, who is also the President of Wellbeing […]

World Midwife Day: Mrs Saraki laments negligence of midwives in health sector

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.