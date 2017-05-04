World Press Day: Nigeria enjoying democracy because of media – Amnesty Watch – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
World Press Day: Nigeria enjoying democracy because of media – Amnesty Watch
As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year's World Press Freedom Day, a group, Global Amnesty Watch has called on the federal government of Nigeria to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression. The group noted that Nigeria was …
