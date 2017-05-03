World Press Freedom Day: Saraki tasks journalists to shun propaganda
Nigeria Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has asked journalists across the country to reflect on the profession to see how the industry has shaped the society. Addressing Senate Press Corps in Abuja, Saraki urged the press to be factual in discharging their responsibility as it bothers on legislative reportage. “Your stories play a major role […]
World Press Freedom Day: Saraki tasks journalists to shun propaganda
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!