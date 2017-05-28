World’s biggest table tennis championship kicks off in Germany – The Nation Newspaper
World's biggest table tennis championship kicks off in Germany
The best table tennis players across the globe will today in Dusseldorf, Germany begin quest for honours at the biggest tournament in 2017. 613 players from 108 countries will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles for eight-days for the coveted …
