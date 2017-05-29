World’s Most Expensive Player, Paul Pogba in Mecca for Lesser Hajj (Photos)

World’s most expensive player Paul Labile Pogba has ignited the internet with posts that revealed his religion as Islam.

The Manchester United midfielder in a post on Twitter on Sunday wished muslims a happy Ramadan. He wrote: Ramadan Kareem…Bon Ramadan.

In an Instagram, Pogba shows himself in Mecca performing the lesser Hajj, known as Umra and with the Kabbah as backdrop, the Frenchman says: ‘most beautiful thing I have seen in my life’.

He did not indicate when he performed the Umra. The post has however drawn over 1.5 million likes.

Pogba was born 15 March 1993 in a place in Paris called Lagny-sur-Marne. As a professional footballer, he also plays for France as a central midfielder and is comfortable playing both in attack and defence.

Unknown to many of his fans, Pogba is not just a practising muslim, but a devout one.

He was said to have been introduced to the faith by his mother, Yeo Moriba, who he described as his inspiration.

Yoriba, according to a report by Quora raised Pogba and his twin brothers all alone by in an estate near Paris.

Drugs were rife near their home in Roissy-en-Brie, but she kept them clean.

Pogba is not the only famous footballer, who is a muslim.

Karim Benzema, Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adnan Januzaj, Mesut Ozil are also muslims