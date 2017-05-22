Worry over delay in awarding BVR tender – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Worry over delay in awarding BVR tender
NewsDay
OPPOSITION parties and independent electoral watchdogs have expressed concern over delays by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to announce the winning bid for supply of biometric voter registration (BVR) kits, three weeks after two international …
