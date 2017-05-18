Pages Navigation Menu

Would You Let Your Daughter Marry Her Rapist? #LiterallyWhatsHot

There are some brands of parenting I can never understand. What sane parent would choose to wed a victim to her rapist so the family’s reputation can be protected? Is the stigma of being a mother outside wedlock anything compared to being tied to the one who forcefully took your innocence? These are questions I’d […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

