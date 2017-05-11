Pages Navigation Menu

Wow! Linda Ikeji’s Youngest Sister, Benita Engaged To Her Boo, Set To Wed (Photos)

Posted on May 11, 2017

Celebrity Blogger, Linda Ikeji’s youngest sister, Benita (who keeps a low profile), got engaged to her Boo at Eko Hotel yesterday.

Her elder sister, Laura who is so ecstatic about the news announced it on her Instagram page saying:
“Yayyyyy congrats @like_benny my lil lil lil smally sister is getting married to the love of her life.. I’m happy for you boo. There’s gonna be alot of ikeji weddings this year. By God’s grace. Amen. Enjoy”

Congratulations to her!

