Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wow! Mavin Records Turn 5 Today

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It has been a journey.
Happy for them as they turn 5 today!

Don Jazzy wrote:
Mavin is 5 today. We wanna say a big thank you to y’all for the support and prayers through the years. You guys have been amazing and we appreciate from the bottom of our hearts. GOD bless us all.
#HappyBirthdayMavin #Mavin5 #Mavins

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Wow! Mavin Records Turn 5 Today appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.