Wow! RCCG Pastor Dele Taiwo And Wife Doyin Enjoys Their Honeymoon In Ogun State (Photos)

Abuja-based lawyer and Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, Dele Taiwo and his wife Doyin are currently enjoying their honeymoon. The newly-wed couple was spotted having fun at a recreational park at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

The couple became an Internet sensation when photos from their traditional wedding surfaced online last March. Their white wedding was held in Abuja on Saturday, April 29.

