WOW!!! Star Boy Wizkid Announces A 2 Day Free Show For Ugandans

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Last year, Ugandan authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Nigerian pop star Wizkid, who cancelled a planned concert due to health reasons. Due to his inability to perform and wow his Ugandan fans, the Daddy Yo crooner, Wizkid has announced that he would be holding free shows in Uganda this year. Via his twitter …

The post WOW!!! Star Boy Wizkid Announces A 2 Day Free Show For Ugandans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

