Wow! World Richest Man, Bill Gate Takes A Ride On Keke Napep (Photos)
The world’s richest man, Bill Gates, who is worth of $87.2bn as stated by Forbes, has been sighted taking a ride in a tricycle popularly called Keke Napep or Keke Marwa in Nigeria. The multimillionaire was on one of his yearly visits to India when he took the joy ride.
See more pics below..
