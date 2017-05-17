Pages Navigation Menu

Wunmi, Nigerian-Born Actress wins big at BAFTA

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

NIGERIAN born British actress, Wunmi Mosaku has won the British Academy Television Award (BAFTA) for Best Supporting Actress. The annual awards of the British Academy Television Awards (BAFTAs) was held on Sunday at Royal Festival Hall in London. Mosaku won for her performance in ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’, seeing off competition from Siobhan Finneran (Happy […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

