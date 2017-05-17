Xapo Users Will Now Pay All Withdrawal Fees Themselves Due To Mounting Costs

Quite a few Bitcoin companies are passing transaction fees along to their users. This has been quite notable among cryptocurrency exchanges as of late. Xapo, a wallet and debit card provider, is now doing the same. In the next few days, all users will pay the mining fee themselves when moving funds off the Xapo … Continue reading Xapo Users Will Now Pay All Withdrawal Fees Themselves Due To Mounting Costs

