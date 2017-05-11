Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yaba College Of Education 2016/2017 Part-Time Resumption Date Announced.

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to notify all part-Time fresh and returning students of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) that the institution through her management has announced the resumption date for the commencement of the  first semester, 2016/2017 academic session. This is to inform all the fresh and stale part-time students of the Yaba College of Technology …

The post Yaba College Of Education 2016/2017 Part-Time Resumption Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.