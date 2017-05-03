Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yaba College Of Education 2016/2017 Part-Time School Fees Payment Deadline Extends.

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Yaba College of Education Extends part-time school fees payment deadline. This is to inform all the part-time students of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) that the management of the institution has announced a new deadline for the payment of 2016/2017 academic session school fees.  The deadline for the payment of school fees by part-time …

The post Yaba College Of Education 2016/2017 Part-Time School Fees Payment Deadline Extends. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.