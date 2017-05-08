Yaba College Of Technology 2016/2017 Part-Time Returning Students Registration Commences.

This is to inform the part-time students of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) that they should commence registration. YABATECH through her management has directed that all Part Time Returning Students with CGPA of 2.0 and above should start their registration now. The registration exercise begins immediately and will end on the 19th of May 2017. …

