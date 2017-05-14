Pages Navigation Menu

Yakubu Ameh adds another feather to his cap

Posted on May 14, 2017

Alhaji (Chief) Yakubu Ibrahim Ameh’s wardrobe of laurels and ornamentals appears to be continuously replenished  every passing season as he was honoured and conferred with a number of chieftaincy titles. He was recently  appointed the Gbobaniyi of Ojota Kingdom  by His Royal Majesty of Ojota Kingdom, Oba Jimoh Adewale Olawale-Cole, Gboluwalade Osundoye I, Olojota of Ojota Kingdom during his 10th coronation anniversary on Saturday, May 6th 2017 at Ojota Town Hall, Lagos.
Ameh who hails  from Okpo in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State,  is the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Influence Security Company Limited, a Lagos based security outfit. He’s an astute and consummate  businessman of note. He came to Lagos city since 1982 and has been living in Ojota area of Kosofe Local Government since 1995.
Also in 2014, Ameh was  first conferred with the Igala traditional chieftaincy title Omachi  Olimene Allah Igala Kingdom by the Late Onu-Igala of Lagos State and  Chairman, Lagos Council  Onu Igalas and Chiefs, Alhaji  Ibrahim Mohammed Akoh . As if that was not enough, he was also conferred with the  Igala traditional chieftaincy title of Ogah  Ahah Kingdom in Kogi State by HRM, Ata Idakun Michael Ameh Oboni 11, the Ahah Igala Kingdom. He was also  conferred with the chieftaincy title of  Bameto of Onigbongbo Land. In 2013, this time in his village and local government area, Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim Ameh  was conferred with another Igala traditional chieftaincy title of Egena-Ejeh of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State. In 2014, former Lagos State commissioner of police, Umar Abubakar Manko rated  Alhaji  Ibrahim   the best non indigene of the state.

