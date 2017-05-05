Yar’Adua, a detribalized leader – Jonathan

Former president Goodluck Jonathan on Friday hailed his predecessor, the late Umaru Yar’Adua as a democrat, peacemaker and gift to Nigeria.

Jonathan, in a tribute on the seventh anniversary of Yar’Adua’s death, said the late President “left this world leaving behind a legacy of detribalized leadership and a soil that was fertile enough to grow trees.”

The tribute was posted the social media.

He said: “Seven years ago you left this world leaving behind a legacy of detribalized leadership and a soil that was fertile enough to grow trees whose shade you would never enjoy. As a peacemaker, you helped bring peace to the Niger Delta and that singular act brought manifold benefits to Nigeria. As a democrat, you promoted due process in government and equity in public administration. Umar Musa Yar’adua, a friend and brother, a great gift to the nation and people of Nigeria. Seven years gone but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace even as we hope and believe that you made al-Jannah firdaus. Miyetti Allah for the life of service you lived and May Almighty God care for the family you left behind.”

Jonathan served as Yar’Adua’s deputy between May 29, 2007 and May 5, 2010.

His death paved the way for Jonathan to be sworn-in as the country’s President.

The post Yar’Adua, a detribalized leader – Jonathan appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

