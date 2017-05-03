Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yay! Yemi Sax set to drop New Album “Sax Therapy” on 5th of May | Unveils Album Art

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Famous Nigerian saxophonist, Yemi Sax very much known as the Africa’s Sax Oracle and the Nigeria’s Sax King has revealed plans to release a new compilation album titled “Sax Therapy” on the 5th of May, 2017. The saxophone extraordinaire and multi talented musician made the announcement via a video posted on his Instagram and YouTube […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.