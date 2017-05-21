Yaya Toure Is Open To Serie A Move –Agent

Yaya Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk has admitted that his client would be open to a move to Italy if the 34-year-old midfielder doesn’t agree a new deal at Manchester City.

The former Barcelona man is out of contract at the end of the season although the Ivorian star is expected to be offered a new deal by Pep Guardiola.

Toure – who joined City in 2010 for a fee of around £24 million – is keen for a quick resolution to his City future but the Sky Blues will not decide on new contracts until after Sunday’s Premier League finale away at Watford, with Champions League football still not guaranteed.

‘Italy is a beautiful country which he likes a lot. The standard of life is very good and Serie A is very competitive,’ Seluk told TMW.

‘At the moment, there is nothing definite or anything already underway with any club in particular, but we are open to everything. We are ready to listen to any kind of offer, then obviously we will evaluate things.

‘Yaya is an expensive player and not every club can afford him. Only the biggest clubs would have sufficient arguments to have him, both from a technical and financial point of view.’

Asked about a new contract at City, Seluk continued: ‘Nothing is impossible in football, but all I can say is that he will be out of contract soon. We’re considering everything and we will make a decision in the near future.’

Seluk did, though, make clear that Toure will remain on the continent and added that he is only interested in moving to a high-profile sides.

