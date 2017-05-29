Yaya Toure’s Contract Situation To Be Resolved Soon

Manchester City have started talks with Yaya Toure’s agent about giving the midfielder a new contract, according to Sky Sports.

Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk says the talks are progressing well and could be concluded in a matter of days.We understand both parties are hopeful a deal can be agreed quickly.

“We are talking,” Seluk said. “We will see what happens but City is a club that is in Yaya’s heart.”

Toure’s City contract runs out next month and several clubs – in the Premier League and abroad – are also prepared to offer him a lucrative new deal.

He was not in Pep Guardiola’s plans at the start of the season but he reclaimed his place in the starting XI after being recalled for the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on 19 November – a game in which he scored both City’s goals.

Toure will almost certainly have to accept a reduced role next season, with Guardiola set to make six major signings.

Playmaker Bernardo Silva completed a £43m move from Monaco on Friday and adds immediate competition to a midfield that is already well stocked.

Guardiola could also bring in another holding midfielder, with Monaco’s versatile Fabinho one option and William Carvalho of Sporting Lisbon another.

