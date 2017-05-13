Yemi Alade Joins Timi Dakolo, Patoranking, Waje on The Voice Nigeria Season 2

As preparations goes upswing for the season two of the reality show, The Voice Nigeria, which returns to screen, songstress, Yemi Alade, has been confirmed as the newest star to occupy the famous red chair as coach.

The Johnny crooner, joins the trio of Timi Dakolo, Patoranking and Waje, who are taking up their roles as coaches, critique contestants’ performances and guide their teams of selected artistes through the remainder of the season, whilst also competing to ensure that their act wins the competition.

Speaking on Mama Africa singer’s addition to the panel, the Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said: “Yemi Alade is widely recognised as one of Nigeria’s biggest musical exports with incredible appeal across the continent and in other international markets.

“Not only is she an amazing vocalist, Yemi is also recognised for her energetic and entertaining performances on stage. We are thrilled to have her join The Voice and we cannot wait for the contestants and our viewers to experience her on the show,” she added.

Yemi Alade replaces pop superstar, Innocent 2face Idibia, who leaves the show to pursue other commitments.

In the first season, A’rese of #teamwaje emerged victorious winning the grand prize of an SUV and a recording contract with Universal Music. Auditions for the second season were recently held across major cities in Nigeria including, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

