Yemi Alade replaces 2baba as `The Voice' coach
Vanguard
Yemi Alade replaces 2baba as `The Voice' coach
Vanguard
Abuja – Nigerian female artiste Yemi Alade will replace Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2baba as coach in the second season of M-net music reality show, `The Voice Nigeria.' According to the M-net West Africa team, 2Baba has left the show to pursue …
Yemi Alade joins Timi Dakolo, Patoranking, Waje on The Voice Nigeria Season Two
