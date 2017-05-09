Yemi Alade Singer joins Timi Dakolo, Patoranking and Waje on The Voice Nigeria Season Two – Pulse Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 9, 2017


Yemi Alade Singer joins Timi Dakolo, Patoranking and Waje on The Voice Nigeria Season Two
Yemi Alade replaces another ace Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tubaba, who leaves the show to pursue other commitments. Published: 3 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Yemi Alade play. Yemi Alade. (pulse) …
