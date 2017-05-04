Yemi Sax – Connect (Sax Remix) | Unveils Official Art For “Sax Therapy” Album

Famous Nigerian saxophonist, Yemi Sax very much know as the Africa’s Sax Oracle and the Naija’s Sax King has revealed plan to release a new compilation album titled “Sax Therapy” on the 5th of May, 2017. The saxophone extraordinaire and multi talented musician made the announcement via a video posted on his Instgaram and YouTube […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

