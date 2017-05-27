Yobe earmarks N3.3 billion to complete projects

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state yesterday approved the release of N3.3 billion to complete various capital projects in the health; education and roads sectors of the economy.

The money would also cover supplies and furniture for the Intensive Care and Accident and Emergency Unit of the State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu.This was disclosed yesterday while the Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Mala Musti was briefing journalists on the outcome of State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at Government House, Damaturu.

He said N2.22 billion was earmarked to complete projects at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu. He added that the counterpart funding to SUBEB for 2015 and 2016 joint SUBEB projects gulped N1.33 billion.

He said that the procurement of three units of Hiace Bus/Ambulances of different models for Yobe State University Teaching Hospital was also released.Other projects to be completed, he added, include 6.8 kilometres of roads and 13.6 kilometre of concrete drainage facilities at the Yobe State University.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News – Nigerian Newspaper – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

