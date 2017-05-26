Yobe records 100 deliveries in IDP camp in 2yrs

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has registered 100 births at the Pompomari Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Damaturu in two years.

Alhaji Musa Jidawa, the SEMA’s Executive Secretary made this known to the Newsmen on Friday in Damaturu.

He said that 57 boys and 43 girls were delivered at the camp clinic safely.

“The camp clinic provided all the ante-natal care and the deliveries were very safe with mothers and babies in very good health,’’ he said.

SEMA on Thursday organized a lavish ceremony for the 2,000 camp inmates to celebrate the birth of the 100 babies.

It also donated 100 wrappers and baby clothes to each of the 100 mothers and babies as well as birth certificates obtained from the National Population Commission (NPC).

Jidawa commended the state government for providing adequate feeding, medical care, clothing as well as water and sanitation facilities in the camp to support the displaced persons.

“The support provided by the state government and other humanitarian agencies had given the IDPs a sense of belonging and an opportunity to live a normal and dignified life in the camp,’’ he said.

Mr Midala Usman, the Head United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) in Yobe commended SEMA for providing access to good medical care to the mothers and babies.

Musa Mshelia, an NPC Assistant Director, Birth registration, urged parents to emulate SEMA in obtaining birth certificates for their children and wards.

Bintu Modu, a mother of five, said her four deliveries in her village came with complications, adding that she had a safe delivery at the camp due to the medical services at the camp.

“I most sincerely thank Yobe government, SEMA and all other agencies who contributed to safe delivery of pregnant women and thereby saving the lives of mothers and children,’’ she said

