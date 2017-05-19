Yobe recruits 228 additional doctors, other professionals

Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam has given approval for the recruitment of additional 228 medical doctors, consultants, nurses and other categories of specialists and professional medical workers for the newly established Yobe University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH), which has begun to provide medical and clinical services to the public. The latest recruitment of the 228 additional […]

Yobe recruits 228 additional doctors, other professionals

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

