Yomi Fash Lanso: Moji Olaiya’s death has compounded our sorrow

Nollywood star, Yomi Fash Lanso, has said that the demise of talented actress and friend, Moji Olaiya, has added salt to an already bleeding wound. Lanso, who featured in the very first movie Olaiya appeared in – Owo Ale, said that her demise had thrown them into more misery especially with the industry yet to…

