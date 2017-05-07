Yoruba actor, Pastor Ajidara, is dead
A popular Nollywood actor, Samuel Adesanya, popularly aka Pastor Ajidara, has been confirmed dead by his wife Mr. Ajidara, 62, died of kidney failure in the early hours of Sunday. His wife, Atinuke Adesanya, who confirmed the death said the actor died at Mercy Hospital, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, where he was receiving dialysis treatment. Mr. Adesanya’s …
The post Yoruba actor, Pastor Ajidara, is dead appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!