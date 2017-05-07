Pages Navigation Menu

Yoruba actor, Pastor Ajidara, is dead

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A popular Nollywood actor, Samuel Adesanya, popularly aka Pastor Ajidara, has been confirmed  dead by his wife Mr. Ajidara, 62, died of kidney failure in the early hours of Sunday. His wife, Atinuke Adesanya, who confirmed the death said the actor died at Mercy Hospital, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, where he was receiving dialysis treatment. Mr. Adesanya’s …

