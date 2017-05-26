Pages Navigation Menu

Yoruba Movie Actress “Funke Adesiyan” Blast Colleagues For Not Donating To Save Moji Olaiya’s Life

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan speaks out against “social media mourner” celebrities who did not support the efforts to raise funds for Moji Olaiya after her untimely passing. See her post below:- “Life is funny. People are really not worth the trouble. The essence of being part of an association, group et al is so you …

The post Yoruba Movie Actress “Funke Adesiyan” Blast Colleagues For Not Donating To Save Moji Olaiya’s Life appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

