Yoruba Youths Berate Fani Kayode Over Comment On Buhari’s Letter

A group of Yoruba Youths under the aegis of Concerned O’oduwa Progressive Youth Assembly Thursday, took a swipe on former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani Kayode over his alleged call on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to take over government from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group expressed concern over what it called “growing instance of active promotion of hate, ethnic paranoid, call to insurgency, call to commit pogrom and other negative acts that amount to crimes in any country of the world”.

President- General of the group, Mr. Kola Salawu who addressed a press conference in Lagos called on Fani-Kayode and others fanning ember of hate and violence in the country to desist.

He specifically frowned at the alleged call for war by the ex- Minister who was the Director of Media of Goodluck Jonathan Presidential Campaign Council in 2015, urging him to withdraw the call.

According to him, instigating hate and violence would have political costs which “will do damage to Yoruba interest in the Nigerian political equation.”

He accused the former Minister of leading a campaign of calumny against Buhari with a view to creating division between the President and Yoruba members of the cabinet. He urged Nigerians to disregard his “venom” against the President.

The group stressed that there was no ambiguity whatsoever in the letter written by Buhari to the National Assembly, adding that the President had fulfilled the requirements of Section 145 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.