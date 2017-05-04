Pages Navigation Menu

You are a hypocrite, seeking sympathy – Chris Okotie blasts T.B Joshua

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The founder of the House of God International Ministry, Pastor Chris Okotie has blasted Prophet T.B Joshua over his plan to relocate to Israel. Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of Nations had yesterday made known his plan to move away from Nigeria, his home country, to Europe. The Synagogue has worshippers from all […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

