You are a hypocrite, seeking sympathy – Chris Okotie blasts T.B Joshua
The founder of the House of God International Ministry, Pastor Chris Okotie has blasted Prophet T.B Joshua over his plan to relocate to Israel. Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of Nations had yesterday made known his plan to move away from Nigeria, his home country, to Europe. The Synagogue has worshippers from all […]
You are a hypocrite, seeking sympathy – Chris Okotie blasts T.B Joshua
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!